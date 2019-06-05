Transparency data

Department for Education commercial pipeline data: 2019 to 2020

Commercial pipelines providing a forward look of potential commercial activity within the Department for Education for the 2019 to 2020 financial year.

Department for Education
England

Commercial pipelines provide a forward look of potential commercial activity within a department. The information presented is for reference only and reflects the Department for Education (DfE) anticipated procurement pipeline.

DfE makes no commitment that:

  • the requirements identified in this table will be procured
  • the annual value of any contract will be as stated
  • the timing of any future procurement exercises will be as stated

The sourcing route for any subsequent procurement has not been determined, for example it could be via frameworks managed by Crown Commercial Services (CCS) or open competitions.

DfE cannot guarantee that these opportunities will be available to all suppliers.

