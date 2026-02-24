Deferred payment agreements (DPAs) return, 2025 to 2026

The DPAs return is a mandatory annual data collection from local authorities in England.

Local authorities should use the data return template and guidance to submit data on DPAs during 2025 to 2026 in England.

You can submit data from 20 May 2026 through NHS England’s Strategic Data Collection Service ( SDCS ).

This page includes:

guidance for completing the 2025 to 2026 DPAs return

return a reference version of the data template for the 2025 to 2026 reporting period

The reference version of the template is published on this page so that local authorities can see which data they will need to submit.