Defence Transition Referral Protocol (DTRP)

DTRP replaces the former Tri-service welfare referral (TSWR) protocol (which in turn replaced the seriously injured leavers (SIL) and transitional welfare requirement (TWR) protocols).

DTRP enables individuals with severe physical or psychological disablement or those considered as having an enduring welfare need with which they will require support post-service AND/OR Service leavers (and their families) who don’t meet this criteria but who have transitional issues which are likely to impede their chances of a successful transition out of the military, to be referred or to self-refer to Veterans UK.