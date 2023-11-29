Regulation

Defence Safety Authority 01.5 - Analysis

This document explains how the Defence Safety Authority (DSA) conducts analysis.

Ministry of Defence
29 November 2023

DSA 01.5 - Analysis

DSA 01.5 - Analysis

This document explains how the Defence Safety Authority (DSA) conducts analysis. It is subordinate to ‘DSA 01: The DSA Sub-Operating Model’ and complements the other documents in the DSA 01 series. Together, the 01 series provides people in the DSA, and across defence, an understanding of how the DSA conducts its activity and what can be expected from its outputs.

