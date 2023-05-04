Defence Medical Services Regulator - regulatory notifications
Defence Medical Services Regulator (DMSR) will use one of two types of regulatory notification to allow timely communication of regulatory changes to DMSR regulatory documents. The type of notification will be depend on the nature of the information.
Documents
Details
Regulatory instruction
A Regulatory instruction (RI) will be used to provide new mandatory direction.
Regulatory notification
A Regulatory notification (RN) will notify changes in DMSR-owned structures, procedures, regulations, or provide regulatory advice. RNs may promulgate planned DMSR activity and are administrative in nature. They do not constitute Regulatory requirements. If you require further information, or have any comments regarding the content of an RN, please contact the DMSR at DSA-DMSR-Gp@mod.gov.uk.
|Reference
|Title
|Release date
|DMSR/RN/2023/01
|Changes to Defence Medical Services Regulator’s (DMSR’s) regulatory Publications
|28 April 2023