The strategy sets out to improve the way the Ministry of Defence will exploit the extensive skills, experience and expertise of its personnel.

The Defence Knowledge Strategy is derived from the Knowledge Principles for Government published in 2016. The strategy is aimed at all MOD personnel, service and civilian, for improving the exploitation of knowledge, skills, experience and expertise throughout the department.

