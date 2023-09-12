Defence Equipment & Support Strategy
The strategy details Defence Equipment & Support’s approach to equip our armed forces with the edge to protect our nation.
Documents
Details
Defence Equipment & Support (DE&S) has refreshed its strategy to ensure that it secures the best possible operational and technological edge for the armed forces over our adversaries by 2025. It outlines how DE&S will deliver more of what matters for Defence and its contribution to protecting the nation and helping the UK prosper.
The strategy sets out three strategic outcomes: delivering the outputs our armed forces need today, sharpening Defence’s edge for tomorrow, and driving efficiency and competitiveness together (as part of a One Defence team).
The strategy is DE&S’s response to the Integrated Review Refresh 2023 and the Defence Command Paper 2023.