Defence Equipment & Support - Public Body Review 2025
This document summarises the Public Body Review of Defence Equipment & Support (DE&S) and the responses to the findings.
Documents
Details
The Ministry of Defence undertook a review of Defence Equipment Support as part of the Cabinet Office’s Public Bodies Review Programme between April and August 2024.
The review aimed to assess whether DE&S was:
-
Operating efficiently, realising at least 5% RDEL (resource departmental expenditure limits) savings against the 2022/23 financial year budget baseline.
-
Operating with efficacy, established in the correct form for delivery and with a clear purpose.
-
Operating with accountability, with clear and effective sponsoring and communication in place.
-
Operating with good governance structures across its board and subcommittees in line with Cabinet Office guidance. The review’s first stage was a Self Assessment Model (SAM).