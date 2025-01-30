Corporate report

Defence Equipment & Support - Public Body Review 2025

This document summarises the Public Body Review of Defence Equipment & Support (DE&S) and the responses to the findings.

Defence Equipment and Support and Ministry of Defence
30 January 2025

Defence Equipment & Support - Public Body Review 2025

The Ministry of Defence undertook a review of Defence Equipment Support as part of the Cabinet Office’s Public Bodies Review Programme between April and August 2024.

The review aimed to assess whether DE&S was:

  • Operating efficiently, realising at least 5% RDEL (resource departmental expenditure limits) savings against the 2022/23 financial year budget baseline.

  • Operating with efficacy, established in the correct form for delivery and with a clear purpose.

  • Operating with accountability, with clear and effective sponsoring and communication in place.

  • Operating with good governance structures across its board and subcommittees in line with Cabinet Office guidance. The review’s first stage was a Self Assessment Model (SAM).

