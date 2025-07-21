Defence Equipment & Support annual report and accounts 2024 to 2025
Defence Equipment & Support (DE&S) annual report and accounts for the year ending 31 March 2025.
Documents
Details
The report has been laid before Parliament following certification by the Comptroller and Auditor General.
This is the eleventh annual report and accounts for DE&S since its launch as a Bespoke Trading Entity (now Executive Agency) in April 2014. This document reflects the performance and operating costs of DE&S, noting that the MOD annual report and accounts will capture the costs of the equipment programme once published.
For the eighth year running, DE&S has secured an unqualified audit opinion from the National Audit Office, underlining the continuing efforts to ensure robust processes, management systems and capability as DE&S delivers the programme of work.