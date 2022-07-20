Defence Equipment & Support annual report and accounts 2021 to 2022

The report has been laid before Parliament, following certification by the Comptroller & Auditor General.

This is the eighth Annual Report and Accounts for DE&S since its launch as a Bespoke Trading Entity in April 2014. The document reflects the operating costs of DE&S, with the costs of the equipment programme being captured separately in the MOD Annual Report and Accounts, published on 14 July 22.

For the fifth year running, DE&S has secured an unqualified audit opinion from the National Audit Office, underlining the continuing efforts to ensure robust processes, management systems and capability, as DE&S delivers the programme of work.