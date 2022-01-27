Defence Equipment & Support annual report and accounts 2020 to 2021
DE&S annual report and accounts for the year ending 31 March 2021.
The document has been laid before the House of Commons following certification by the Comptroller & Auditor General.
This is the seventh annual report and accounts for DE&S since it was established as a Bespoke Trading Entity in April 2014. It reflects the operating costs of DE&S, not the costs of the equipment programme, which are included in the MOD Annual Report and Accounts published in January 2022.
DE&S’ continued effort in ensuring stronger processes, management systems and capability are in place to support the delivery of its complex programme of work, has resulted in an unqualified audit opinion from the National Audit Office for the fourth year running.