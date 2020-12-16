Corporate report

Defence Equipment & Support annual report and accounts 2019 to 2020

DE&S annual report and accounts for the year ending 31 March 2020.

Published 16 December 2020
From:
Ministry of Defence and Defence Equipment and Support

Documents

Defence Equipment & Support annual report and accounts 2019-20 (web ready)

PDF, 3.59MB, 108 pages

Defence Equipment & Support annual report and accounts 2019-20 (print ready)

PDF, 12.6MB, 108 pages

Details

The document has been laid before the House of Commons following certification by the Comptroller & Auditor General.

This is the sixth Annual Report and Accounts for DE&S since we were established as a Bespoke Trading Entity in April 2014. It reflects the operating costs of DE&S, not the costs of the equipment programme, which are included in the MOD Annual Report and Accounts published in October 2020.

DE&S’ continued effort to ensuring stronger processes, management systems and capability as the organisation delivers its complex programme of work, has resulted in an unqualified audit opinion from the National Audit Office for DE&S 2019 to 2020 accounts.

Published 16 December 2020

Brexit transition

16 days to go

Check you’re ready for 2021

Related content