Defence Equipment & Support annual report and accounts 2019 to 2020
DE&S annual report and accounts for the year ending 31 March 2020.
The document has been laid before the House of Commons following certification by the Comptroller & Auditor General.
This is the sixth Annual Report and Accounts for DE&S since we were established as a Bespoke Trading Entity in April 2014. It reflects the operating costs of DE&S, not the costs of the equipment programme, which are included in the MOD Annual Report and Accounts published in October 2020.
DE&S’ continued effort to ensuring stronger processes, management systems and capability as the organisation delivers its complex programme of work, has resulted in an unqualified audit opinion from the National Audit Office for DE&S 2019 to 2020 accounts.