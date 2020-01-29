Defence Equipment & Support annual report and accounts 2018 to 2019

Later than planned due to restrictions placed on Parliamentary business as a result of the General Election, the document has been laid before the House of Commons today following certification by the Comptroller and Auditor General.

This is the fifth Annual Report and Accounts for DE&S since we were established as a Bespoke Trading Entity in April 2014. It reflects the operating costs of DE&S , not the costs of the equipment programme, which are included in the MOD Annual Report and Accounts published in July 2019.