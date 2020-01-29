Corporate report
Defence Equipment & Support annual report and accounts 2018 to 2019
DE&S annual report and accounts for the year ending 31 March 2019.
Later than planned due to restrictions placed on Parliamentary business as a result of the General Election, the document has been laid before the House of Commons today following certification by the Comptroller and Auditor General.
This is the fifth Annual Report and Accounts for DE&S since we were established as a Bespoke Trading Entity in April 2014. It reflects the operating costs of DE&S, not the costs of the equipment programme, which are included in the MOD Annual Report and Accounts published in July 2019.
DE&S’ continued effort to ensuring stronger processes, management systems and capability as the organisation delivers its complex programme of work, has resulted in an unqualified audit opinion from the National Audit Office for DE&S 2018 to 2019 accounts.