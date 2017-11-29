Defence Equipment & Support annual report and accounts 2016 to 2017

GOV.UK uses cookies to make the site simpler. Find out more about cookies
Corporate report
DE&S annual report and accounts for the year ending 31 March 2017.
Ref: ISBN 9781528600231, HC 534 2017-18
PDF, 5.87MB, 100 pages
PDF, 10.8MB, 100 pages
Presented to the House of Commons pursuant to section 7 of the Government Resources and Accounts Act 2000.
Published:
29 November 2017
From:
Ministry of Defence
Defence Equipment and Support
