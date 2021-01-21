Defence Equipment and Support: framework document 2021
The framework document sets out the governance arrangements and policies within which the new DE&S organisation must operate.
The Defence Equipment and Support (DE&S) organisation was launched on 1 April 2014 as a bespoke trading entity.
The primary purpose of DE&S is to equip and support the UK’s armed forces for operations now and in the future. It is responsible for delivering some of the most complex projects in the world for its military customers, procuring new military equipment, commodities and services and supporting in-service equipment through life.
The framework document sets out in one place what is required from DE&S as a bespoke trading entity.
