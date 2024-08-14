Corporate report

Defence Equipment and Support: Corporate Plan (financial years 2024 to 2027)

The Corporate Plan sets out the strategic priorities for DE&S over the financial periods 2024 to 2027.

Ministry of Defence and Defence Equipment and Support
14 August 2024

Defence Equipment and Support: Corporate Plan (financial years 2024 to 2027)

PDF, 1.45 MB, 11 pages

Defence Equipment and Support: Corporate Plan (financial years 2024 to 2027) (print version)

PDF, 12.5 MB, 20 pages

The DE&S Corporate Plan sets out a clear roadmap for the next three years, with a specific focus on what DE&S wants to achieve in 2024 to 2025.

With the ‘Today, Tomorrow, Together’ strategy at its core, this Corporate Plan details the organisation’s strategic priorities, its new operating model, and how the new ways of working will better equip and support UK Armed Forces and their allies.

