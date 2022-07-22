Defence Equipment and Support: Corporate Plan (financial years 2022 to 2025)
The Corporate Plan sets out the strategic priorities for DE&S over the financial periods 2022 to 2025.
The DE&S Corporate Plan sets out a clear roadmap for the next three years, with a specific focus on what DE&S wants to achieve in the next year. Building upon the ‘DE&S 2025 Strategy’, the Corporate Plan details the organisation’s strategic priorities and programmes of work that will be delivered for the Armed Forces.
