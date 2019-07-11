Defence Equipment and Support: corporate plan financial years 2019 to 2022

The Defence Equipment and Support (DE&S) organisation is a bespoke trading entity and arm’s length body of the Ministry of Defence. The primary purpose of DE&S is to equip and support the UK’s armed forces for operations now and in the future.

The DE&S corporate plan covers the financial period 2019 to 2022. The plan provides an overview of how DE&S works and its strategic intent. It also includes some of the main projects DE&S will deliver for its military customers.