Defence Equipment and Support: corporate plan financial years 2018 to 2021
This corporate plan sets out the strategic objectives for DE&S over the financial period 2018 to 2021.
The Defence Equipment and Support (DE&S) organisation is a bespoke trading entity and arm’s length body of the Ministry of Defence. The primary purpose of DE&S is to equip and support the UK’s armed forces for operations now and in the future.
The DE&S corporate plan covers the financial period 2018 to 2021. The plan provides an overview of how DE&S works and its strategic objectives. It also includes some of the main projects DE&S will deliver for its military customers.
Published 17 May 2018