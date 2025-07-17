Corporate report

Defence Equipment and Support: Corporate Plan (2025 to 2026)

The Corporate Plan sets out the strategic priorities for DE&S for the financial year 2025 to 2026.

17 July 2025

The DE&S Corporate Plan sets out a clear roadmap for the financial year, with a specific focus on what DE&S wants to achieve.

With the ‘Today, Tomorrow, Together’ strategy at its core, this Corporate Plan details the organisation’s strategic priorities:

  • continuing to support UK operations, Ukraine and the continuous at-sea nuclear deterrent

  • implementing, embedding and stabilising the new DE&S operating model and supporting wider Defence Reform and the Strategic Defence Review

  • delivering equipment programme priorities for UK Armed Forces - driving delivery performance by accelerating time to contract and delivering on its commitments

