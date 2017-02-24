These diving regulations (DSA 02 DMR Diving Regulations) are issued by the Defence Maritime Regulator ( DMR ), replacing JSP 433 Part 1 Diving regulations as the central DMR Regulatory Framework for the safety of all safety defence diving activity.

The goal of the regulations is to govern all MOD Diving activities (military, contracted and adventurous training) so they achieve the outcomes of the Diving at Work Regulations 1997 within UK waters. These regulations are to enable defence diving activity compliant with the law and, where there are exemptions, to ensure defence lessons are applied.

The regulations align, where practicable, the goals of statute with defence lessons, and where there are disapplications, exemptions or derogations (DEDs) in transition to war and during warlike activities, seek to achieve outcomes as least as good.

All supporting information and guidance has been moved to supporting Defence Codes of Practice (DCOP).

This DSA02 Regulation replaces Joint Service Publication 433 ( JSP 433), which should no longer be used.

