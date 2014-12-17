Guidance
Defence catering manual: directive (JSP 456)
Regulations, instructions and guidance on food safety management for those working in armed forces catering.
The Defence catering manual, Joint Service Publication (JSP) 456, provides regulations, instructions and guidance for all those working in catering for the UK armed forces.
Part 1: Directive covers the use of the content for the defence catering manual.
Published 17 December 2014
Last updated 15 January 2020 + show all updates
