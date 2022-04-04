Defence and Security Industrial Strategy: reform of the Single Source Contract Regulations

The Ministry of Defence introduced the SSCRs in December 2014 to address long-standing issues with the £9 billion per year that the MOD spends on non-competitive defence procurement. The regulations are expressly designed to provide value for money in public expenditure while ensuring fair prices are paid to industry. As of December 2021, 365 Qualifying Defence Contracts (QDCs) and 60 Qualifying Subcontracts (QSCs) with a total value of £62.1 billion have been brought under the regime.

The proposed reforms seek to ensure the SSCRs fully support the delivery of the Defence and Security Industrial Strategy (DSIS) which establishes a more strategic relationship between Government and the defence and security industries. Where we procure in the absence of competition, it remains vital that we pay fair prices for the goods and services we buy, to provide value for money for the taxpayer while ensuring the UK defence sector remains an attractive place to invest. Fully functioning SSCRs are fundamental to meeting these objectives.

The reforms will provide the choice and flexibility needed to ensure that the SSCRs can be applied to a wider range of contracts, including by introducing new ways of determining a fair price for goods or services. Drawing on experience gained since the legislation was introduced the reforms will also speed up and simplify the acquisition process, closing any loopholes in the framework that have become apparent and tidying up the SSCRs.

We would welcome any views by noon on 3 May 2022. Please email steve.davies262@mod.gov.uk.