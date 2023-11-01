Reform of the Single Source Contract Regulations (SSCRs) - secondary legislation
Consultation description
The Ministry of Defence introduced the SSCRs to address long-standing issues with the £9 billion per year spent non-competitive defence procurement. The regulations are designed to provide value for money while ensuring fair prices are paid to industry.
A Command Paper set out proposals to provide the choice and flexibility needed to ensure that the SSCRs can be applied to a wider range of contracts and to speed up and simplify the acquisition process.
Implementation of these reforms requires primary and secondary legislation. This consultation seeks views on the detailed approach to the secondary legislation which will deliver the most urgent reforms.