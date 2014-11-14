Form

Defence air safety occurrence report (DASOR) forms

DASOR forms are to be used to report all air safety related occurrences.

Published 14 November 2014
Last updated 20 February 2019 — see all updates
From:
Ministry of Defence and Military Aviation Authority

Documents

DASOR reporting form

Ref: This form is currently not compatible with mobile devices (smartphones, tablets etc). Work is currently ongoing to increase functionality. Any issues downloading these forms, contact the ASIMS Helpdesk via DSA-MAA-ASIMS@mod.gov.uk in the first instance. PDF, 431KB, 1 page

DASOR reporting form – mobile compatible

Ref: This form has been tested on the latest version of Adobe Acrobat Reader. If you experience any display issues, please try downloading Adobe Acrobat Reader from the relevant App store. PDF, 664KB, 3 pages

DASOR supervisors section form

Ref: This form is currently not compatible with mobile devices (smartphones, tablets etc). Work is currently ongoing to increase functionality. Any issues downloading these forms, contact the ASIMS Helpdesk via DSA-MAA-ASIMS@mod.gov.uk in the first instance. PDF, 393KB, 1 page

DASOR technical section form (incl serious fault)

Ref: This form is currently not compatible with mobile devices (smartphones, tablets etc). Work is currently ongoing to increase functionality. Any issues downloading these forms, contact the ASIMS Helpdesk via DSA-MAA-ASIMS@mod.gov.uk in the first instance. PDF, 407KB, 1 page

DASOR defence occurrence safety investigation (DOSI) form

Ref: This form is currently not compatible with mobile devices (smartphones, tablets etc). Work is currently ongoing to increase functionality. Any issues downloading these forms, contact the ASIMS Helpdesk via DSA-MAA-ASIMS@mod.gov.uk in the first instance. PDF, 803KB, 7 pages

DASOR airprox form

Ref: This form is currently not compatible with mobile devices (smartphones, tablets etc). Work is currently ongoing to increase functionality. Any issues downloading these forms, contact the ASIMS Helpdesk via DSA-MAA-ASIMS@mod.gov.uk in the first instance. PDF, 484KB, 1 page

DASOR air traffic management (ATM) form

Ref: This form is currently not compatible with mobile devices (smartphones, tablets etc). Work is currently ongoing to increase functionality. Any issues downloading these forms, contact the ASIMS Helpdesk via DSA-MAA-ASIMS@mod.gov.uk in the first instance. PDF, 400KB, 1 page

DASOR birdstrike form

Ref: This form is currently not compatible with mobile devices (smartphones, tablets etc). Work is currently ongoing to increase functionality. Any issues downloading these forms, contact the ASIMS Helpdesk via DSA-MAA-ASIMS@mod.gov.uk in the first instance. PDF, 394KB, 1 page

DASOR human fatigue form

Ref: This form is currently not compatible with mobile devices (smartphones, tablets etc). Work is currently ongoing to increase functionality. Any issues downloading these forms, contact the ASIMS Helpdesk via DSA-MAA-ASIMS@mod.gov.uk in the first instance. PDF, 402KB, 1 page

DASOR laser / high power illumination form

Ref: This form is currently not compatible with mobile devices (smartphones, tablets etc). Work is currently ongoing to increase functionality. Any issues downloading these forms, contact the ASIMS Helpdesk via DSA-MAA-ASIMS@mod.gov.uk in the first instance. PDF, 395KB, 1 page

DASOR lightning strike form

Ref: This form is currently not compatible with mobile devices (smartphones, tablets etc). Work is currently ongoing to increase functionality. Any issues downloading these forms, contact the ASIMS Helpdesk via DSA-MAA-ASIMS@mod.gov.uk in the first instance. PDF, 402KB, 1 page

DASOR maldrop form

Ref: This form is currently not compatible with mobile devices (smartphones, tablets etc). Work is currently ongoing to increase functionality. Any issues downloading these forms, contact the ASIMS Helpdesk via DSA-MAA-ASIMS@mod.gov.uk in the first instance. PDF, 400KB, 1 page

DASOR occurrence review group (ORG) form

Ref: This form is currently not compatible with mobile devices (smartphones, tablets etc). Work is currently ongoing to increase functionality. Any issues downloading these forms, contact the ASIMS Helpdesk via DSA-MAA-ASIMS@mod.gov.uk in the first instance. PDF, 408KB, 1 page

DASOR parachuting section form

Ref: This form is currently not compatible with mobile devices (smartphones, tablets etc). Work is currently ongoing to increase functionality. Any issues downloading these forms, contact the ASIMS Helpdesk via DSA-MAA-ASIMS@mod.gov.uk in the first instance. PDF, 424KB, 1 page

DASOR update section form

Ref: This form is currently not compatible with mobile devices (smartphones, tablets etc). Work is currently ongoing to increase functionality. Any issues downloading these forms, contact the ASIMS Helpdesk via DSA-MAA-ASIMS@mod.gov.uk in the first instance. PDF, 398KB, 1 page

Details

If you are accessing this internet based site from a Ministry of Defence (MOD) Intranet based system, ie DII, Navystar etc, these forms will not download due to an issue with the MOD firewall which blocks them. Therefore, such users should use the Military Aviation Authority (MAA) website based on the Defence Intranet to access these forms. If you have difficulty locating this site, please contact dsa-maa-mrp enquires@mod.gov.uk for assistance. From an Internet based system, these forms download correctly.

Defence confidential occurrence reporting scheme (DCORS) form

Published 14 November 2014
Last updated 20 February 2019 + show all updates
  1. Mobile friendly version of the DASOR reporting form has been published.
  2. DASOR forms amended in line with ASIMS updates.
  3. New DASOR forms have been published for use with ASIMS version 3.
  4. First published.

Related content