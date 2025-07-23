Form

Decentralised Manufacture: The designation step application form

Application Form to be completed by an Applicant and sent to the MHRA requesting consideration of an award of a Decentralised Manufacture (DM) Designation.

Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency
23 July 2025

This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology.

Request an accessible format.
If you use assistive technology (such as a screen reader) and need a version of this document in a more accessible format, please email webupdates@mhra.gov.uk. Please tell us what format you need. It will help us if you say what assistive technology you use.

Applicants seeking a DM designation should complete the DM designation application template in full, indicating how the product fulfils the criterion of designation. Completed forms should be sent electronically to the MHRA Coordinator at Decentralised.Manufacturing@mhra.gov.uk.

