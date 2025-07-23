Decentralised Manufacture: The designation step application form
Application Form to be completed by an Applicant and sent to the MHRA requesting consideration of an award of a Decentralised Manufacture (DM) Designation.
Documents
Details
Applicants seeking a DM designation should complete the DM designation application template in full, indicating how the product fulfils the criterion of designation. Completed forms should be sent electronically to the MHRA Coordinator at Decentralised.Manufacturing@mhra.gov.uk.