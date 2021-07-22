Data on staff roles and salaries: DHSC

Organogram data has been released by all central government departments and their agencies since 2010. This data covers the first quarter of the financial year 2021 to 2022 for the Department of Health and Social Care ( DHSC ). The published data is validated and released in CSV format and under Open Government Licence ( OGL ) for reuse.

Not all staff are listed within a Senior Civil Service ( SCS1 ) deputy director led team. These staff are listed on the final row of the transparency return. Staff may not have an allocated SCS1 team lead due to a number of reasons, which could include the deputy director post being vacant, the member of staff being new, their record being processed, and so on.

Additionally, some staff have a nil salary due to being in unpaid positions or being ‘free loans’ from other government departments.