Dartmoor Steering Group overview

The Dartmoor Steering Group was established in 1978 on the instructions of the Secretaries of State for Defence and Environment following the recommendation of Baroness Sharp’s non statutory public inquiry into the military use of Dartmoor in 1975.

It brings together the Ministry of Defence plus the key statuory and landowning bodies that have an interest in the management of Dartmoor Training Area to keep under review the best possible reconciliation of the requirements of military training, conservation and public access.

Its members include representatives of Commander 43 Wessex Brigade and Commandant Commando Training Centre Royal Marines, Defence Estates, Dartmoor National Park Authority, Dartmoor Commoners Council, Duchy of Cornwall, English Heritage, Government Office of the South West and Natural England.