Guidance
Dartmoor Steering Group meetings
- From:
- Ministry of Defence and Defence Infrastructure Organisation
- Part of:
- Dartmoor pages
- First published:
- 20 December 2012
- Last updated:
- 2 March 2017, see all updates
Minutes from meetings of the Dartmoor Training Area Steering Group held between 2009 and 2012.
Documents
Dartmoor Steering Group minutes of the 52nd meeting, 14 November 2012
PDF, 99KB, 7 pages
Dartmoor Steering Group minutes of the 51st meeting, 3 November 2011
PDF, 101KB, 9 pages
Dartmoor Steering Group minutes of the 50th meeting, 6 October 2010
PDF, 90.4KB, 8 pages
Dartmoor Steering Group minutes of the 49th meeting, 8 October 2009
PDF, 55.4KB, 6 pages
Details
Dartmoor Steering Group overview
The Dartmoor Steering Group was established in 1978 on the instructions of the Secretaries of State for Defence and Environment following the recommendation of Baroness Sharp’s non statutory public inquiry into the military use of Dartmoor in 1975.
It brings together the Ministry of Defence plus the key statuory and landowning bodies that have an interest in the management of Dartmoor Training Area to keep under review the best possible reconciliation of the requirements of military training, conservation and public access.
Its members include representatives of Commander 43 Wessex Brigade and Commandant Commando Training Centre Royal Marines, Defence Estates, Dartmoor National Park Authority, Dartmoor Commoners Council, Duchy of Cornwall, English Heritage, Government Office of the South West and Natural England.
Document information
Published: 20 December 2012
Updated: 2 March 2017
- Added Dartmoor Steering Group minutes of the 56th meeting, 16 November 2016.
- Added 55th meeting minutes (2015).
- Added 53rd meeting minutes.
- Added 54th meeting minutes.
- New minutes added
- First published.
From: Ministry of Defence Defence Infrastructure Organisation
Part of: Dartmoor pages