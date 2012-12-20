  1. Home

Guidance

Dartmoor Steering Group meetings

From:
Ministry of Defence and Defence Infrastructure Organisation
Part of:
Dartmoor pages
First published:
20 December 2012
Last updated:
2 March 2017, see all updates

Minutes from meetings of the Dartmoor Training Area Steering Group held between 2009 and 2012.

Documents

Dartmoor Steering Group minutes of the 56th meeting, 16 November 2016

PDF, 183KB

Dartmoor Steering Group minutes of the 55th meeting, 18 November 2015

PDF, 162KB

Dartmoor Steering Group minutes of the 54th meeting, 12 November 2014

PDF, 173KB

Dartmoor Steering Group minutes of the 53rd meeting, 13 November 2013

PDF, 212KB

Dartmoor Steering Group minutes of the 52nd meeting, 14 November 2012

PDF, 99KB, 7 pages

Dartmoor Steering Group minutes of the 51st meeting, 3 November 2011

PDF, 101KB, 9 pages

Dartmoor Steering Group minutes of the 50th meeting, 6 October 2010

PDF, 90.4KB, 8 pages

Dartmoor Steering Group minutes of the 49th meeting, 8 October 2009

PDF, 55.4KB, 6 pages

Details

Dartmoor Steering Group overview

The Dartmoor Steering Group was established in 1978 on the instructions of the Secretaries of State for Defence and Environment following the recommendation of Baroness Sharp’s non statutory public inquiry into the military use of Dartmoor in 1975.

It brings together the Ministry of Defence plus the key statuory and landowning bodies that have an interest in the management of Dartmoor Training Area to keep under review the best possible reconciliation of the requirements of military training, conservation and public access.

Its members include representatives of Commander 43 Wessex Brigade and Commandant Commando Training Centre Royal Marines, Defence Estates, Dartmoor National Park Authority, Dartmoor Commoners Council, Duchy of Cornwall, English Heritage, Government Office of the South West and Natural England.

Document information

Published: 20 December 2012

Updated: 2 March 2017

+ full page history

  1. Added Dartmoor Steering Group minutes of the 56th meeting, 16 November 2016.
  2. Added 55th meeting minutes (2015).
  3. Added 53rd meeting minutes.
  4. Added 54th meeting minutes.
  5. New minutes added
  6. First published.

From: Ministry of Defence Defence Infrastructure Organisation

Part of: Dartmoor pages