The Dartmoor Steering Group exists to reconcile the need for military training with conservation and public access. Its steering group comprises a mix of senior military commanders, heritage bodies such as Natural England, and the Dartmoor National Park Authority.

It was set up in 1978 following the recommendations of Baroness Sharp’s inquiry into the use of Dartmoor by the military.

The Dartmoor Steering Group ( DSG ) Chairman’s annual review letters replace the Dartmoor Steering Group annual reports, see the link below.

