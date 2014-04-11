  1. Home

Dartmoor Steering Group: annual review

Ministry of Defence and Defence Infrastructure Organisation
Dartmoor pages
11 April 2014
2 March 2017

The Dartmoor Steering Group (DSG) Chairman’s annual review letters.

Annual letter of review (27 February 2017): Dartmoor Steering Group

PDF, 120KB

Annual letter of review (27 March 2015): Dartmoor Steering Group

PDF, 351KB

Attachment: Dartmoor training area training days 2014

PDF, 27.3KB

Attachment: Dartmoor training area usage 2014

PDF, 35.9KB

Annual letter of review (14 April 2014): Dartmoor Steering Group

PDF, 155KB, 4 pages

Annual letter of review (18 March 2013): Dartmoor Steering Group

PDF, 78.2KB, 3 pages

The Dartmoor Steering Group exists to reconcile the need for military training with conservation and public access. Its steering group comprises a mix of senior military commanders, heritage bodies such as Natural England, and the Dartmoor National Park Authority.

It was set up in 1978 following the recommendations of Baroness Sharp’s inquiry into the use of Dartmoor by the military.

The Dartmoor Steering Group (DSG) Chairman’s annual review letters replace the Dartmoor Steering Group annual reports, see the link below.

Published: 11 April 2014

Updated: 2 March 2017

Ministry of Defence Defence Infrastructure Organisation

Dartmoor pages