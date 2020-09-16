DAO Recognition of Prior Learning (RPL)

Learners wishing to claim RPL should approach a DAO Centre, the DAO do not deal with RPL claims directly.

How to apply for RPL :

review the table below to find the DAO qualification which you would like to apply for via RPL

qualification which you would like to apply for via complete the ‘ DAO RPL Form’ evidencing the details of the claim

Form’ evidencing the details of the claim email/post completed ‘ DAO RPL Form’, with supporting evidence, as necessary, to the respective DAO centre.