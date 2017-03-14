Guidance
DAO qualification handbooks: level 2 courses
- Ministry of Defence
- Defence Awarding Organisation qualification handbooks
- 14 March 2017
Qualifications, learning outcomes and assessment criteria for Defence Awarding Organisation courses.
Level 2 Award in Introduction to Leading and Supervising: qualification handbook
Ref: QN: 601/6433/5 PDF, 198KB, 4 pages
Level 2 Award in Safe use of Personal Weapons: qualification handbook
Ref: QN: 601/5942/X PDF, 136KB, 5 pages
Level 2 Award in Safe use of Support Weapons: qualification handbook
Ref: QN: 601/8628/8 PDF, 136KB, 5 pages
Level 2 Award in Safeguarding Skills for Life and Work: qualification handbook
Ref: QN: 601/7368/3 PDF, 194KB, 4 pages
Level 2 Award for Tracked Vehicle Maintenance: qualification handbook
Ref: QN: 603/0262/8 PDF, 281KB, 5 pages
Level 2 Certificate for Logistics Drivers: qualification handbook
Ref: QN: 601/6430/X PDF, 194KB, 13 pages
Level 2 Certificate for Military Personnel Administrators: qualification handbook
Ref: QN: 601/5947/9 PDF, 293KB, 10 pages
Level 2 Diploma in Bricklaying and Concreting (Military Engineering): qualification handbook
Ref: QN: 601/8342/1 PDF, 381KB, 22 pages
Level 2 Diploma in Building and Structural Finishing (Military Engineering): qualification handbook
Ref: QN: 601/8337/8 PDF, 339KB, 29 pages
Level 2 Diploma in Carpentry and Joinery (Military Engineering)
Ref: QN: 601/8340/8 PDF, 468KB, 38 pages
Level 2 Diploma in Submarine Operation Analyst (Data): qualification handbook
Ref: QN: 601/4752/0 PDF, 240KB, 13 pages
Qualification hand books for Defence Awarding Organisation courses.
14 March 2017