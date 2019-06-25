Notice
CW1 6FU, Dairygold Food Ingredients (UK) Limited: environmental permit issued - EPR/CP3538JY/A001
View the permit issued for DFI Crewe, Crewe under the Industrial Emissions Directive.
Documents
Details
The Environment Agency publish permits that they issue under the Industrial Emissions Directive (IED).
This decision includes the permit and decision document for:
- Operator name: Dairygold Food Ingredients (UK) Limited
- Installation name: DFI Crewe
- Permit number: EPR/CP3538JY/A001
Published 25 June 2019