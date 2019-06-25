Notice

CW1 6FU, Dairygold Food Ingredients (UK) Limited: environmental permit issued - EPR/CP3538JY/A001

View the permit issued for DFI Crewe, Crewe under the Industrial Emissions Directive.

Published 25 June 2019
Environment Agency
England

Permit: Dairygold Food Ingredients (UK) Limited

Decision document: Dairygold Food Ingredients (UK) Limited

The Environment Agency publish permits that they issue under the Industrial Emissions Directive (IED).

This decision includes the permit and decision document for:

  • Operator name: Dairygold Food Ingredients (UK) Limited
  • Installation name: DFI Crewe
  • Permit number: EPR/CP3538JY/A001
