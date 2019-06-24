International treaty

[CS Ukraine No.1/2019] UK/Ukraine: Protocol on Amendments to the Agreement on International Road Transport

Presented to Parliament June 2019

Published 24 June 2019
Country Series Ukraine No.1 (2019)

Ref: ISBN 978-1-5286-1436-8, CP129 PDF, 180KB, 5 pages

Explanatory memorandum

ODT, 11.9KB

Published title: Protocol between the Government of the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland and the Government of Ukraine on Amendments to the Agreement between the Government of the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland and the Government of Ukraine on International Road Transport

Published 24 June 2019

