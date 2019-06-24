International treaty
[CS Ukraine No.1/2019] UK/Ukraine: Protocol on Amendments to the Agreement on International Road Transport
Presented to Parliament June 2019
Documents
Details
Published title: Protocol between the Government of the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland and the Government of Ukraine on Amendments to the Agreement between the Government of the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland and the Government of Ukraine on International Road Transport
Published 24 June 2019