International treaty
[CS Japan No.1/2017] UK/Japan: Agreement concerning Reciprocal Provision of Supplies and Services
- From:
- Foreign & Commonwealth Office and Ministry of Defence
- Part of:
- Bilateral treaties published in the Country Series
- First published:
- 14 March 2017
Presented to Parliament March 2017.
Documents
Country Series Japan No.1/2017 web version
Ref: ISBN 9781474141826, Cm 9442 PDF, 507KB, 9 pages
Country Series Japan No.1/2017 print version
Ref: ISBN 9781474141819, Cm 9442 PDF, 576KB, 12 pages
This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology. Request an accessible format.
If you use assistive technology (such as a screen reader) and need a version of this document in a more accessible format, please email webmaster@digital.fco.gov.uk . Please tell us what format you need. It will help us if you say what assistive technology you use.
Explanatory memorandum
PDF, 110KB, 3 pages
Details
Published title: Agreement between the Government of the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland and the Government of Japan concerning Reciprocal Provision of Supplies and Services between the Armed Forces of the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland and the Self-Defense Forces of Japan
Document information
Published: 14 March 2017