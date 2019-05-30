Transparency data
Crown Nominee Account 2018 to 2019
Annual report and accounts for the Crown's Nominee for financial year 2018 to 2019
Documents
Details
The Treasury Solicitor has been appointed to be the Crown’s Nominee for the purpose of collecting and disposing of bona vacantia.
Bona Vacantia is a division of the Government Legal Department and collects the assets of dissolved companies and the estates of people who die without leaving a will or entitled blood relatives.
The report details the financial accounts and business objectives of the Division during the year 2018 to 2019.
Published 30 May 2019