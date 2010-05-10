Crichel Down advertisements
Current advertisements for MOD land that may be subject to Crichel Down Rules.
Details
Land at the above locations have been declared surplus to the Ministry of Defence (MOD) requirements and are to be sold.
The Crichel Down Rules require government departments, under certain circumstances, to offer back surplus land to the former owner or the former owner’s successors in title at current market value.
On this page you will find the latest advertisements for MOD land that may be subject to Crichel Down Rules.
Last updated 6 July 2021 + show all updates
Addition of: Disposal sites, Aberporth notice.
Added new advert for Deverell and Claro Barracks, Ripon, North Yorkshire.
Added updated RAF Wyton Airfield advert.
Added attachment: Barton Stacey, Crichel Down, County of Southampton
Added notice for Land at Common Farm, Upper Arncott, Oxfordshire
First published.