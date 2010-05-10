Guidance

Crichel Down advertisements

Current advertisements for MOD land that may be subject to Crichel Down Rules.

Ministry of Defence
10 May 2010
6 July 2021 — See all updates

Disposal sites, Aberporth

Deverell and Claro Barracks, Ripon, North Yorkshire

Waterbeach Barracks, Cambridgeshire

Land at Common Farm, Upper Arncott, Oxfordshire

Barton Stacey, Crichel Down, County of Southampton

RAF Kirton in Lindsey

RAF Stanbridge

Graven Hill, Bicester

RAF Wyton

RAF Upwood

Land at the above locations have been declared surplus to the Ministry of Defence (MOD) requirements and are to be sold.

The Crichel Down Rules require government departments, under certain circumstances, to offer back surplus land to the former owner or the former owner’s successors in title at current market value.

On this page you will find the latest advertisements for MOD land that may be subject to Crichel Down Rules.

