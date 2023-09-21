CQC new assessment of local authorities: grant funding for 2023 to 2024

The new duty on the Care Quality Commission ( CQC ) to review and assess local authorities’ delivery of their adult social care duties under part 1 of the Care Act 2014 commenced in April 2023.

CQC assessments will provide greater transparency over how adult social care is delivered at a local level. This will enable people to hold their local authority to account and, ultimately, have access to the consistent, high-quality care and support they deserve - irrespective of where they live. CQC assessments will make good practice, positive outcomes and outstanding quality easier to spot and share nationally, while also identifying where improvement and additional support is needed. Learn more about local authority assessments on the CQC website.

The non-repeating grant that will be provided to local authorities in the 2023 to 2024 financial year. The grant will cover the time and resource required by local authorities to familiarise themselves and effectively engage with their first formal assessment.