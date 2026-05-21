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Corporate report

CQC annual report and accounts 2024 to 2025

Care Quality Commission (CQC) annual report and accounts for the 2024 to 2025 financial year.

From:
Department of Health and Social Care
Published
21 May 2026

Applies to England

Documents

Care Quality Commission (CQC) annual report and accounts 2024 to 2025

Ref: ISBN 978-1-5286-6506-3, HC 110

PDF, 1.62 MB, 184 pages

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Care Quality Commission (CQC) annual report and accounts 2024 to 2025

Ref: ISBN 978-1-5286-6506-3, HC 110

http://cqc.org.uk/annualreport

Order a copy

Details

This report details the performance, accountability and financial statements of the Care Quality Commission (CQC) for the financial year 2024 to 2025.

CQC’s performance activities focus on the major regulatory activities that the commission completed during the period.

Areas for improvement include:

  • its regulatory approach - increasing support and guidance for providers, delivering more assessments and inspections, and reducing registration backlogs
  • the provider portal - ongoing engagement to identify and implement improvements
  • ways of working - strengthening engagement with providers and partnership working
  • meeting statutory requirements through publication of annual reports, such as the State of Care and The safer management of controlled drugs

Updates to this page

Published 21 May 2026

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