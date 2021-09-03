COVID-19 vaccination of people working or volunteering in care homes (easy read)
From 11 November 2021, anyone working or volunteering in a care home will need to be fully vaccinated against coronavirus (COVID-19), unless exempt.
Documents
Details
This easy-read guidance explains the new law starting on 11 November 2021. The new law means that people can only work or volunteer in care homes if they are fully vaccinated against COVID-19 or are exempt.
The guidance is for:
- care home staff and volunteers
- residents
- relatives and friends of residents
- professionals who visit care homes
- local authorities
The guidance is also available in a non-easy read version in different languages.