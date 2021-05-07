COVID-19 risk assessment methodology to inform international travel traffic light system
Risk assessment methodology to support decisions on red, amber and green list country allocations.
Documents
Details
This publication from the Joint Biosecurity Centre (JBC) explains the methodology for risk assessments that inform ministerial decisions on red, amber and green list country and territory allocations.
The UK government has introduced a traffic light system to support the safe return for international travellers. Decisions on red, amber and green list countries are taken by ministers informed by risk assessments provided by JBC alongside wider public health factors. The publication sets out the methodology that underpins these assessments.