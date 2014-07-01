Guidance
Country names
Spellings of country names as recommended by the Permanent Committee on Geographical Names (PCGN).
PCGN works in conjunction with the Foreign and Commonwealth Office (FCO) to determine the list of country names and official state titles for use by all government departments. Country names usually reflect current British usage. The official state title, (ie. the form used in formal, legal or diplomatic contexts), where different, is shown underneath and reflects the name used by the state itself. It is translated into English where necessary. The list is arranged alphabetically by country name.
This information is also contained in the FCO’s geographical names index and Country register.
Last updated 19 February 2019 + show all updates
- Updated the Country names list for 2019.
- Updated the detail text and attachment items.
- Added updated versions of Country name documents.
- Updated the Country names list which is now provided in 2 formats PDF and XLS.
- First published.