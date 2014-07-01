PCGN works in conjunction with the Foreign and Commonwealth Office ( FCO ) to determine the list of country names and official state titles for use by all government departments. Country names usually reflect current British usage. The official state title, (ie. the form used in formal, legal or diplomatic contexts), where different, is shown underneath and reflects the name used by the state itself. It is translated into English where necessary. The list is arranged alphabetically by country name.

This information is also contained in the FCO ’s geographical names index and Country register.