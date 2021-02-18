Coronavirus (COVID-19) testing for adult day care centre workers

NHS Test and Trace is offering weekly PCR home testing to adult day care centre workers in England. We are doing this in an effort to reduce infection risk in adult day care centres that are currently open for essential activities and to identify any positive cases in these settings as early as possible.

Eligible day care centres are those that are run by paid day care staff and deemed critical to be open during lockdown by local authorities. Services must be for adults over 18 and provided within non-residential care settings that support the health and wellbeing of adults. This includes settings such as:

purpose-built day care centres

day centres attached to or part of a care home or supported living

other buildings in communities specifically used for regular adult day care

Staff testing should only be conducted on:

Thursdays

Fridays

Saturdays

Sundays (if the worker is able to access a priority post box with Sunday collections)

As national lockdown guidance changes, we will provide additional information on how centres that are re-opening can receive access to testing.