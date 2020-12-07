Coronavirus COVID-19 serology and viral detection tests: technical validation reports
Findings from technical validations and in-service valuations reviewed by the Technical Validation Group.
Documents
Optigene: Genie® HT and Genie® III: RNA RT-LAMP on swabs
PDF, 140KB, 14 pages
Optigene: Genie® HT and Genie® III: RNA RT-LAMP on saliva
PDF, 136KB, 14 pages
Optigene: Genie® HT and Genie® III: Direct RT-LAMP on swabs
PDF, 137KB, 14 pages
Optigene: Genie® HT and Genie® III: Direct RT-LAMP on saliva
PDF, 136KB, 14 pages
Diagnostics for the Real World: SAMBA II SARS-COV-2 Test: POCT combined extraction and RT-PCR
PDF, 132KB, 11 pages
LGC Group Ltd: End- point PCR (EPCR): Extracted RT-PCR with endpoint detection
PDF, 131KB, 12 pages
Horiba: POCKIT™: Central Nucleic Acid Analyzer
PDF, 194KB, 15 pages
Oxford Nanopore: LamPORE: RNA RT-qPCR
PDF, 183KB, 22 pages
Details
These technical validation reports are summarised in the validated technology table in the national technical validation process for manufacturers of SARS-CoV-2 (COVID-19) tests.