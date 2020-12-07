Guidance

Coronavirus COVID-19 serology and viral detection tests: technical validation reports

Findings from technical validations and in-service valuations reviewed by the Technical Validation Group.

Published 7 December 2020
From:
Department of Health and Social Care

Optigene: Genie® HT and Genie® III: RNA RT-LAMP on swabs

PDF, 140KB, 14 pages

Optigene: Genie® HT and Genie® III: RNA RT-LAMP on saliva

PDF, 136KB, 14 pages

Optigene: Genie® HT and Genie® III: Direct RT-LAMP on swabs

PDF, 137KB, 14 pages

Optigene: Genie® HT and Genie® III: Direct RT-LAMP on saliva

PDF, 136KB, 14 pages

Diagnostics for the Real World: SAMBA II SARS-COV-2 Test: POCT combined extraction and RT-PCR

PDF, 132KB, 11 pages

LGC Group Ltd: End- point PCR (EPCR): Extracted RT-PCR with endpoint detection

PDF, 131KB, 12 pages

Horiba: POCKIT™: Central Nucleic Acid Analyzer

PDF, 194KB, 15 pages

Oxford Nanopore: LamPORE: RNA RT-qPCR

PDF, 183KB, 22 pages

These technical validation reports are summarised in the validated technology table in the national technical validation process for manufacturers of SARS-CoV-2 (COVID-19) tests.

