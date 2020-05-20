Coronavirus (COVID-19): informing DHSC of the death of a worker in social care
How local authorities and social care providers can tell DHSC about the death of an employee or volunteer in social care.
Documents
Details
We’re asking employers to let the Department of Health and Social Care (DHSC) know if an employee or volunteer in the adult social care sector has died.
Please follow this process where deaths have already occurred, and if there are any further deaths.
Employers are encouraged to tell the family, friends or colleagues of the care worker who has died that they’re submitting this information.
There’s no legal duty on employers to submit this information to DHSC, but submitting this information will help DHSC to report the deaths of workers in social care more accurately.