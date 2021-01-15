Guidance

Coronavirus antibody test kit: guides in different languages

Step-by-step guide available in different languages on how to take your coronavirus (COVID-19) antibody test.

Published 15 January 2021
Department of Health and Social Care

Antibody test kit instructions (Bangla)

This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology.

Request an accessible format.
If you use assistive technology (such as a screen reader) and need a version of this document in a more accessible format, please email publications@dhsc.gov.uk. Please tell us what format you need. It will help us if you say what assistive technology you use.

Antibody test kit instructions (Chinese, simplified)

This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology.

Request an accessible format.
If you use assistive technology (such as a screen reader) and need a version of this document in a more accessible format, please email publications@dhsc.gov.uk. Please tell us what format you need. It will help us if you say what assistive technology you use.

Antibody test kit instructions (Gujarati)

This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology.

Request an accessible format.
If you use assistive technology (such as a screen reader) and need a version of this document in a more accessible format, please email publications@dhsc.gov.uk. Please tell us what format you need. It will help us if you say what assistive technology you use.

Antibody test kit instructions (Polish)

This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology.

Request an accessible format.
If you use assistive technology (such as a screen reader) and need a version of this document in a more accessible format, please email publications@dhsc.gov.uk. Please tell us what format you need. It will help us if you say what assistive technology you use.

Antibody test kit instructions (Punjabi)

This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology.

Request an accessible format.
If you use assistive technology (such as a screen reader) and need a version of this document in a more accessible format, please email publications@dhsc.gov.uk. Please tell us what format you need. It will help us if you say what assistive technology you use.

Antibody test kit instructions (Urdu)

This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology.

Request an accessible format.
If you use assistive technology (such as a screen reader) and need a version of this document in a more accessible format, please email publications@dhsc.gov.uk. Please tell us what format you need. It will help us if you say what assistive technology you use.

Instructions for antibody test kits in Bangla, Chinese (simplified), Gujarati, Polish, Punjabi and Urdu.

Follow these steps to take the test for coronavirus (COVID-19) antibodies.

Read these instructions before you open the test kit.

Video: how to do your test and get your result

Watch a video to help you take the antibody test correctly and get your results quickly:

How to do your test and get your result

