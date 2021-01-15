Coronavirus antibody test kit: guides in different languages
Step-by-step guide available in different languages on how to take your coronavirus (COVID-19) antibody test.
Documents
Details
Instructions for antibody test kits in Bangla, Chinese (simplified), Gujarati, Polish, Punjabi and Urdu.
Follow these steps to take the test for coronavirus (COVID-19) antibodies.
Read these instructions before you open the test kit.
Video: how to do your test and get your result
Watch a video to help you take the antibody test correctly and get your results quickly:
Published 15 January 2021