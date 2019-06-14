Policy paper
Continuing the UK's trade relationship with the Andean countries: parliamentary report
The government’s approach to maintaining continuity in the trade relationship between the UK and the Andean countries of Colombia, Ecuador and Peru after EU Exit.
This report contains:
- an overview of the agreement
- economic analysis of trade between the UK and the Andean countries (Colombia, Ecuador, Peru)
- an explanation of any changes or significant differences between the UK-Andean countries agreement and the EU-Andean countries agreement
It includes information on:
- goods
- tariff-rate quotas
- agricultural safeguard measures
- rules of origin
- origin quotas
- banana review mechanism
- intellectual property and geographical indications
- sustainability
- government procurement
- technical barriers to trade
- competition
- subsidies, state aid and state-owned enterprises
- services
Published 14 June 2019