Comparing methods used in the COVID-19 Infection Survey and NHS Test and Trace, England

The methods used in the coronavirus (COVID-19) Infection Survey and NHS Test and Trace in England and why the data cannot be directly compared.

Published 6 October 2020
Last updated 6 October 2020 — see all updates
Department of Health and Social Care
England

Comparing methods used in the COVID-19 Infection Survey and NHS Test and Trace, England: October 2020

While comparisons have been made between these 2 data sources, they measure different aspects of the COVID-19 pandemic.

They are complementary data sources but drawing direct comparisons between these 2 data sources could result in misrepresenting the statistics and misunderstanding the current infection rate of the pandemic.

