Comparing methods used in the COVID-19 Infection Survey and NHS Test and Trace, England
The methods used in the coronavirus (COVID-19) Infection Survey and NHS Test and Trace in England and why the data cannot be directly compared.
Documents
Details
While comparisons have been made between these 2 data sources, they measure different aspects of the COVID-19 pandemic.
They are complementary data sources but drawing direct comparisons between these 2 data sources could result in misrepresenting the statistics and misunderstanding the current infection rate of the pandemic.
Last updated 6 October 2020 + show all updates
-
Updated with final document.
-
First published.