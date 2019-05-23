Research and analysis

Community Life Survey: What difference does the provision of paper questionnaires make to the Community Life Survey sample and results?

This report summarises the findings from additional Community Life Survey methodological research.

Published 23 May 2019
Department for Digital, Culture, Media & Sport

What difference does the provision of paper questionnaires make to the Community Life Survey sample and results?

The Community Life Survey moved from a face-to-face method to a self-completion online and paper mixed method approach from 2016-17 onwards.

This report investigates the impact of the inclusion of paper questionnaires alongside the online survey on sample profile and survey estimates.

