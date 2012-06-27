  1. Home

Guidance

Community covenants in southern England

From:
Ministry of Defence
Published:
27 June 2012
Last updated:
7 August 2017, see all updates

This document contains a list of community covenants in southern England.

Documents

Southern England community covenants

PDF, 155KB

Details

This document contains a list of community covenants in southern England. It includes external links that take you straight through to the relevant council’s website and information on how to set up a community covenant if your area is not signed up.

If your area is signed up but does not appear on the list, do let us know by emailing us at covenant-mailbox@mod.uk.

Document information

Published: 27 June 2012

Updated: 7 August 2017

+ full page history

  1. Added updated list of Southern England community covenants.
  2. Updated list of southern England community covenants
  3. Updated the list of community covenants.
  4. Updated southern England community covenant list to include Milton Keynes.
  5. First published.

From: Ministry of Defence