Community covenants in Scotland
Ministry of Defence
27 June 2012
26 July 2017
England and Scotland
This document contains a list of community covenants in Scotland.
Details
This document contains a list of community covenants in Scotland. It includes external links that take you straight through to the relevant council’s website and information on how to set up a community covenant if your area is not signed up.
If your area is signed up but does not appear on the list, do let us know by emailing us at covenant-mailbox@mod.uk.
