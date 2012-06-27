  1. Home

Community covenants in Scotland

From:
Ministry of Defence
Published:
27 June 2012
Last updated:
26 July 2017, see all updates
Applies to:
England and Scotland (see publication for Wales)

Community covenants in Scotland

This document contains a list of community covenants in Scotland. It includes external links that take you straight through to the relevant council’s website and information on how to set up a community covenant if your area is not signed up.

If your area is signed up but does not appear on the list, do let us know by emailing us at covenant-mailbox@mod.uk.

Published: 27 June 2012

Updated: 26 July 2017

From: Ministry of Defence